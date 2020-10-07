WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested after a raid at a Greene County home.
Officials say Jonathan Teagarden and his girlfriend Danielle Ellison were taken into custody while the Greene County DA’s DTF unit executed a search warrant at home on Craynes Run Road in Washington Township.
The DA says the raid turned up over 500 stamp bags of suspected heroin, over 200 grams of suspected crystal meth, fentanyl, pressed Xanax bars and over $20,000 in cash. A loaded hand gun and other weapons were also allegedly found during the search.
When they took Teagarden into custody, he had $1,000 in cash, pressed Xanax bars and several bundles of suspected heroin stamp bags on himself, the DA’s office says.
“Drugs have been destroying my community and the families who are a part of that community for far too long. I was elected to clean up my county and that’s what we’re doing,” DA Dave Russo said in a press release.
