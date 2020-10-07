HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Westmoreland Manor says four residents are currently hospitalized.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland Manor

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Nearly 20 residents and four employees have tested positive for coronavirus at the Westmoreland Manor.

The long-term care facility reported 18 additional residents and four employees have been infected with COVID-19. There are now 104 cases among residents and 32 cases among staff members, which includes contractors.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Bryce Lutz)

Westmoreland Manor says four residents are currently hospitalized. Westmoreland Manor has been dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, and the National Guard was called in.

Comments