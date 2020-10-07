PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Children get sick, but this year, a sick day is going to be different than in most years. When a child is sick with a cold, it usually means some tender loving care and maybe some medicine, but this school year, it requires a lot more than that.

Dr. Debi Gilboa, Pittsburgh internist and parenting expert, also known as Dr. G, says, “Right now, a sick day for one person in your home is a sick day for everyone in your home.”

Dr. G says if one child is sick, all kids in the family should not go to school or interact with others outside the home, in case it’s coronavirus.

“When someone in your family is sick, that means everyone needs to cancel their plans until you know better what’s going on, and I understand how awful, frustrating, difficult that can be, but it will be safer for everyone,” Dr. G says.

If possible, the sick child should self-isolate at home. Parents should not go into the workplace.

“Calling your employer and letting them know, ‘Hey, I can’t come in because my child is sick.’ This year, that’s to keep your entire workplace safe,” Dr. Debi Gilboa says.

Symptoms for coronavirus include fever, cough, headache, sore throat, difficulty breathing and loss of smell and taste, but especially in children there can be other symptoms, including stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches and chills, fatigue and just not feeling right.

Dr. G says with any of these symptoms, you should call your child’s doctor and probably get him or her tested. You can do that at Allegheny County testing sites. It’s a mouth swab, which is not as invasive, and it’s free, even without insurance.

For more information to help parents get through the pandemic, visit kidsburgh.org.