By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After it was announced that a limited number of fans will be attending the Steelers vs. Eagles game on Sunday, Port Authority made the decision to provide additional light rail service on Sunday, as well.

According to Port Authority, while service will be expanded, they will still be observing vehicle capacity limits, which is currently set at 25 passengers per car.

Whenever a vehicle reaches a capacity limit, operators will not stop at stations unless a passenger has requested a stop.

New passengers will not be picked up until other passengers have left the vehicle.

Other coronavirus mitigation regulations will remain in place, including wearing facial coverings at stations and while inside the vehicle. Port Authority is also encouraging riders to social distance whenever possible.

Fans will be able to get on rail cars at Allegheny Station after the game.

North Side Station will be closed from around 1:00 p.m. until an hour after the game ends.