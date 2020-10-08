PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump is planning a visit to the Pittsburgh area, sources say.

Allegheny County and City of Pittsburgh officials say they have not yet received any official notification from the Trump re-election campaign on when President Trump will visit the county.

Sources tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the president is planning a visit, but there is no date, time or location confirmed yet.

Reports surfaced Wednesday night during the Vice Presidential Debate that Trump’s campaign was considering a visit to Pittsburgh following his stay in the hospital for COVID-19.

Reaction from local officials on the visit are mixed.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald didn’t mince words when telling President Donald Trump and his campaign team to steer clear of Pittsburgh next week.

“Thanks, but no thanks,” Fitzgerald tweeted Wednesday night.

Fitzgerald tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that he’s fine with President Trump spreading his message to the people of Allegheny County – virtually.

Following the president’s Coronavirus diagnosis, Fitzgerald says he would rather the incumbent’s campaign learn to embrace virtual campaigning.

“Put something on a big screen by Zoom, by Microsoft Teams, by Skype, or whatever platform you want to use. You can get your message out, you can do your campaign speech,” Fitzgerald said.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was the first to tweet Wednesday night about the president’s possible return to the campaign trail in Pittsburgh less than two weeks after his diagnosis.

On Twitter, she said, “Trump campaign is exploring having him hold an event (not a rally) in Pittsburgh on Monday, per 3 people familiar with the discussions.”

“Don’t put the people of Allegheny County’s health at risk,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve done a good job holding our numbers where they are, that type of event would be very irresponsible.”

However, local Republicans disagree.

“I mean it would be one of those things I would consider going, if I was available, but I would be wearing a mask,” Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk said.

Kirk says even the potential for a visit, excites Trump supporters.

“There’s excitement, because you draw it from the other people also,” Kirk said.

She said this highlights the important role Western Pennsylvania is playing in this election.

“I actually made a couple quick calls and everything was real vague and unsure, and it’s probably based on the fact that even though he could technically, by CDC standards, go out in 10 days, post-first symptom, he also probably wants to make sure he has those two negatives before he even says anything,” Fitzgerald said.

Mayor Bill Peduto is also urging him to stay put.

“I would urge the president and his campaign staff to consider the people of Western Pennsylvania and their health before the immediacy of having a personal gathering,” Peduto said.

Fitzgerald said he’s looking into what options he would have to block any potential visit from happening.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller did reach out to President Trump’s campaign for clarification, but she has not heard back.

