By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 127 new Coronavirus cases Thursday, and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 117 are confirmed from 1,494 PCR tests, and 10 are probable, seven of which are from positive antigen tests.

“New cases range in age from 10 months to 100 years with a median age of 35 years,” the Health Department says. “The dates of positive tests ranged from Sept. 22 through Oct. 7. ”

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,024 since March 14.

There have been 1,251 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 321 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 126 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll stands at 393.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 186,166 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

