By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PRK, Pa. (KDKA) – A local man is charged with public drunkenness, stalking and indecent exposure for allegedly following a woman while exposing himself.
Bethel Park police say 39-year-old Jason Bobro from McKees Rocks was arrested Wednesday evening after officers got multiple calls about a drunk man on a bike acting inappropriately at an apartment complex.
Police say they talked to witnesses and learned Bobro had allegedly been following a woman while exposing himself and making sexually explicit comments. According to police, he then tried to follow her into the apartment building.
Police say the bike Bobro had was stolen and they also allegedly found heroin on him.
He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges, including stalking, indecent exposure, theft, disorderly conduct, drug possession and public intoxication.
