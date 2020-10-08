By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly one year after a giant sinkhole opened in downtown Pittsburgh, swallowing half of a Port Authority bus, repairs are now complete and the road is reopening to traffic.

The barriers that have blocked 10th Street since last Oct. 28 came down at 11 a.m., authorities with the City of Pittsburgh say.

THE RETURN OF 10TH STREET 🚛 10th Street is NOW OPEN FOR TRAFFIC at Penn Avenue Downtown after being closed for several months because of the bus swallowing sink hole last year. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/2lny7OVHCO — Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) October 8, 2020

Repairs to the road have been extensive.

Duquesne Light, Peoples Gas, Comcast, Verizon, Port Authority, Pittsburgh-Allegheny County Thermal (PACT), and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority all assisted with the repairs.

Pittsburgh Public Safety first estimated fixing the nearly 20-foot sinkhole would take about eight weeks, but, because of extensive infrastructure damage beneath the roadway, the timeline changed to months.

Work was also suspended for several weeks when the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March. It eventually resumed in May.

After that, there was some hope the road would reopen in the summer, but now, it’s nearly a year later.

In a news release, Mayor Bill Peduto said, “This has been an incredibly challenging year for our city, nation and planet, and the 10th Street sinkhole represented everything 2020 has been about — danger, disruption and frustration, but ultimately solutions, due to a lot of hard work by people working together. I can’t thank our partners, and especially our Downtown residents and businesses, enough for their patience and understanding.”

Last October, the G31 Bridgeville Flyer bus was stopped at a red light on 10th Street when the hole opened underneath it. The entire back of the bus ended up in the hole with the front half sticking up in the air. A car was nearly swallowed with it.

The specific measurements of the hole, according to the city, 60 by 35 by 18 feet deep.

No one was injured, but it took two cranes to pull the bus from the hole.

Keeping their humor, the City of Pittsburgh bid farewell to the infamous sinkhole with a tweet, “Thanks for the memes.”

Today, we said so long to an old friend. pic.twitter.com/DrkkBaRmmp — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) October 8, 2020

