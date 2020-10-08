HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The church is calling on a structural engineer to determine if it is safe to allow people inside.
Filed Under:Church of Latter Day Saints, Crash, DUI, Lawrence County, Route 65

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) – The cleanup and assessment efforts have begun at a church in Lawrence County after an SUV slammed into the side of the building.

According to police, the driver was under the influence when he crashed into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints along Route 65.

The Bishop tells KDKA they’re planning to get a structural engineer to check if the church is structually sound and safe to allow people back into the buidling.

