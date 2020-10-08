Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) – The cleanup and assessment efforts have begun at a church in Lawrence County after an SUV slammed into the side of the building.
According to police, the driver was under the influence when he crashed into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints along Route 65.
The Bishop tells KDKA they’re planning to get a structural engineer to check if the church is structually sound and safe to allow people back into the buidling.
