PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI is back on the Navajo Nation pursuing investigative leads and gathering more information as it tries to solve a double homicide.

The bodies of 39-year-old Matthew Reagan, 39, and his brother Philip Reagan, 29, were found March 21 in Sawmill in northeastern Arizona.

The two Ohio men were traveling to California and passing through Sawmill when they died, the FBI said. Their car appeared to get stuck, and they might have been walking for help when they were fatally shot, authorities said.

The deaths have been ruled homicides. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and the Apache County Sheriff’s Office are helping the FBI search for more information.

“We are confident someone knows who is responsible for the murders of Matthew and Philip Reagan,” Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Phoenix, said in a statement Tuesday. “No matter how much time has passed, we will continue to aggressively pursue this investigation.”

Matthew Reagan’s wife, Faye Wurstner-Reagan, said Wednesday that she’s beyond grateful and relieved that authorities have made the case a priority.

“I am begging and pleading on behalf of our five sons, myself, our family, our friends that anyone who knows anything, to please find it in their hearts to come forward and share anything they know, no matter how minor it may seem,” she wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “We are desperately waiting for answers as every day we struggle with the loss and immeasurable heartache of losing Matt and Phil.”

