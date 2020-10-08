HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The guidance was posted to Heinz Field's website earlier this week when the Steelers announced they'd allow 5,500 fans into the game against the Eagles.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field is asking Steelers fans to “brush up” on coronavirus mitigation policies before Sunday’s game.

Guidance posted to Heinz Field’s website earlier this week says face coverings must be worn and will be enforced at all times. They also say “two yards can change the game” and that physical distancing will also be enforced.

The lots open at 11 a.m. but no tailgating is allowed.

Hungry fans will be able to order food through a contactless ordering system. Alcohol will also be available.

You can read more about Heinz Field’s policies and procedures online.

The Steelers are allowing about 5,500 fans into Heinz Field after Gov. Tom Wolf eased gathering limits Tuesday.

