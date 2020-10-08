HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
Both candidates and elected officials shared their thoughts on the debate between Vice President Pence and Senator Harris.By Lisa Washington
By Lisa Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence squared off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night in the first and only vice presidential debate.

As the two talked policy, COVID-19, taxes, and everything else, Republicans and Democrats from the Pittsburgh area shared their thoughts on social media.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto shared his support and encouragement for Senator Harris and her supporters.

Joining Mayor Peduto was County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, saying that Senator Harris did a “great job.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, Congressman Mike Kelly returned to what is one of the hottest contested issues in Pennsylvania: fracking.

Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell felt good enough about Vice President Pence’s performance that he declared victory.

This is the only scheduled debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

Lisa Washington

