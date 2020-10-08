PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence squared off in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night in the first and only vice presidential debate.

As the two talked policy, COVID-19, taxes, and everything else, Republicans and Democrats from the Pittsburgh area shared their thoughts on social media.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto shared his support and encouragement for Senator Harris and her supporters.

KHIVE – Time to Shine! — bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 8, 2020

Joining Mayor Peduto was County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, saying that Senator Harris did a “great job.”

Great job Sen. @KamalaHarris. Tough, smart, compassionate. @JoeBiden made the right call in his 1st big decision. She shares our western PA values. She will help Biden fight for workers, good jobs, affordable health care, a clean environment, & all people who’ve been left behind — Rich Fitzgerald (@votefitz) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, Congressman Mike Kelly returned to what is one of the hottest contested issues in Pennsylvania: fracking.

Fracking has helped make western Pennsylvania part of the Great American Comeback! The Biden/Harris Green New Deal will eliminate thousands of energy jobs in our region. Say no to Joe! https://t.co/OyabUoeeQU — Mike Kelly for Congress (@MikeKellyforPA) October 8, 2020

Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell felt good enough about Vice President Pence’s performance that he declared victory.

No doubt about it: @VP Pence victory. @KamalaHarris didn’t answer a single question all night long. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 8, 2020

This is the only scheduled debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.