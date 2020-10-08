By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Santa Claus is preparing for “socially distanced” visits with kids this upcoming holiday season.
Brookfield Properties says it will have a “touchless experience” with Santa at 135 locations.
That means no sitting on Santa’s lap this holiday season to tell him your wish list.
Brookfield runs the shops at Station Square here in Pittsburgh.
Brookfield is also offering “virtual visits” with Santa starting Nov. 1.
The largest mall operator in the United States, Simon Properties said Santa will be visiting their malls this year, but wouldn’t give any exact details.
Simon Properties owns Ross Park Mall, South Hills Village and the Grove City Outlets.
