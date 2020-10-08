PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s pretty amazing, even therapeutic, what a soothing melody on the guitar or an uplifting vocal behind the piano can do for the soul, especially during this pandemic.

In a space on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, creativity meets compassion. It’s the launch of a new non-profit campaign called the Pittsburgh Arts and Culture Social, a two-night, monthly awareness event that brings nationally recognized musicians together to create music therapy for clients of On-Site Companionship Services.

Founded by Steven Williams, the National Community Education and Training Services is a mental health and wellness non-profit created from On-Site Companionship Services.

“Music is a healer,” said Williams. “With the help of our artists, we’re going to bring music into the community. Tonight is a great example of what music can do. We have some very good artists.”

KDKA was invited to the organization’s recent launch event when musicians performed for supporters.

“They volunteered their time to come here and help people deal with their mental health challenges, especially through this COVID-19 period,” Williams said.

Chantil Dukart, director of Music Programs for NCETS, said about those who suffer from mental health issues and/or intellectual challenges, “They are getting a musical experience which they probably really never would have gotten otherwise. And so we want to bring music to different populations that aren’t getting exposed to this kind of music as much.”

For more information on NCETS and how you can volunteer or support the organization’s effort, click here. The site launches Oct. 15.