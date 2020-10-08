PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Downtown Pittsburgh reopens with more people heading into work and more foot traffic on the streets, five talented artists are helping Pittsburghers practice safe distancing in a vibrant way.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has teamed up with artists to design New Space Spheres that merge original art and safety messages.

Artist, Janel Young, will be continuing to install unique artwork and that of her artistic collaborators on Downtown streets, windows, and bus shelters, for display until the end of the year.

“The number one thing is to show that artists are part of the community, and one of the things that we’re able to do and that I’m able to do is communicate through art, which is I think is an underutilized skill that we have,” says Young. “The messages and themes that we want to put out to Pittsburgh really are, staying together and working together in this time that is difficult, and while we are social distancing, we can still stay connected. So physically staying distant, but socially staying connected with each other and just understanding that we’re in this together.”

This project is part of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s ‘REFORGE’ initiative, which invites the community to safely revisit and reengage with Downtown.

Other featured artists included in the New Space Spheres project include Ebtehal Badawi, Juliandra Jones, Higu Rose, and Kamara Townes.

You can check out their work and learn more about ‘REFORGE’ on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership’s website!