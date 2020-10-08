By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – Penn-Trafford is temporarily closing one school and keeping another closed after five more coronavirus cases were reported in the district.

The district is reporting two new coronavirus cases in students, one at the high school and one at Harrison Park Elementary. Among staff members, it’s reporting three new cases at Level Green Elementary, McCullough Elementary and Sunrise Elementary.

Level Greene Elementary now has seven cases, which means according to Pa. Department of Education guidelines, it will remain closed for 14 days. It’s set to reopen on Oct. 15.

Sunrise Elementary now has a total of two cases within two weeks, and it’ll have to close because multiple buildings in the district have cases. It’s set to reopen on Oct. 22.

Students in both schools will be doing remote learning.

“The Department of Health has informed us of a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within the county. We will continue to closely monitor the cases within our district and follow all directions provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” a letter from the district to parents and staff says.