By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,376 new cases of Coronavirus and 27 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 167,928 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 1-7, is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 32,653 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 127 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 122 cases.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,299.

There are 1,985,103 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 10/8/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,376 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 167,928 total cases statewide

• 8,299 deaths statewide

• 1,985,103 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) October 8, 2020

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,611 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,229 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,840 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,160 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

