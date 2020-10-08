By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Red and sugar maples are stealing the show this year, with lots of gorgeous colors in the Laurel Highlands this week.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says some of the best fall colors will be happening this week on the Laurel Ridge and southern Somerset County, while peak color is about a week away in the Pittsburgh area.
Central PA forests stealing the show! 🍂🍁 Color can be found from NW PA through Alleghenies and central Appalachians, to Poconos. Seasonable temps should help color transition in southern PA for late Oct. viewing. Week 3 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/wm6jm8V3gL #FallinPA pic.twitter.com/FYHNLwVSCC
— PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Forbes State Forest staff report maples are showing peak color this weekend in the Laurel Highlands. Red and sugar maples will be especially bright and colorful, the DCNR says.
They recommend a drive through the Laurel Highlands this week, saying Route 381 from Ligonier to Farmington is a beautiful drive through Westmoreland and Fayette counties.
While most counties surrounding the Pittsburgh area are currently showing the best fall foliage colors, the Pittsburgh area is about one week away from peaking.
You can get the full fall foliage forecast for Oct. 8-14 online.
