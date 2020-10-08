By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed Sam Lafferty to a two-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
The one-way contract will run through the 2021-22 season and has an average annual value of $750,000.
“We have been very pleased with Sam’s development,” said general manager Jim Rutherford in a release. “His size and speed are big advantages in today’s game, and we like what he brings to our lineup.”
In 50 games last season, the Hollidaysburg native scored six goals and tallied seven assists. He was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.
