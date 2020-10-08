SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – Thursday morning, crews battled a house fire near Victory Road in Shaler Township.

The challenge for firefighters wasn’t so much about the fire itself, but rather where the home is located, tucked back along a road.

KDKA learned Shaler Township police were first on scene.

NEW— on scene of a house fire in Shaler. This is on Victory Rd. Working to get details. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dHxTyxarYU — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 8, 2020

“They were able to direct us here. We would’ve really had a hard time finding this if that wasn’t the case,” said Chief Tim Phillips of the Elfinwild Volunteer Fire Company.

Five fire departments attacked the flames, which crews managed to contain to just the front of the home, near the entrance. That’s where the majority of the damage is.

“We did have extension to the inside, somewhat, but it was mainly contained to the outside so that was easier for us to attack,” said Phillips.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m Thursday. Two people were inside the home at the time, but both made it out safely. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion.

Emergency officials tell me there are no injuries. Working to find out the cause. Stay with ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/W456d6ZI3b — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) October 8, 2020

“He wasn’t taken, just checked out by EMS,” said Phillips.

As for the house, it’s not a total loss. A fire marshal is investigating the cause.