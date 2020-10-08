Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New Castle police say a woman took nude photos of her underage daughters and sold the pictures to a 60-year-old man.
David Bates and the mother of the girls are now charged with conspiracy to commit sexual abuse of children. New Castle police say the two girls were between the ages of 11 and 13, and Bates paid the mother for the pictures.
Police are not identifying the mom in order to protect the identities of her daughters. Law enforcement says the father knew the children were being photographed. He has also been charged.
The children were placed into Child & Youth Services custody, police say.
