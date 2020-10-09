By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After being bounced from the bubble in Toronto in August, the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to reshape their roster in this offseason unlike any other.

Free agency begins at noon on Oct. 9 and the Penguins enter into free agency with $3.9 million in salary-cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Prior to the start of free agency, the Penguins announced they had re-signed pending restricted free agent Sam Lafferty to a two-year, one-way contract worth $750,000 each year.

The Penguins 2020 Free Agency Tracker will bring you all the updates from the 2020 offseason.

Oct. 9:

The Penguins started off free agency by signing forward Mark Jankowski. He is a former draft pick of the Calgary Flames. It is a one-year deal at $700,000.

In a news release, Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “Mark is another versatile player that gives us an option at the center position. His added experience on the penalty kill, where he has had success over the last few seasons, makes him a good fit for our team.”

The Penguins say Jankowski played four seasons at Providence College from 2012-16 with Brandon Tanev.

They have also agreed to the terms of a one-year contract with forward Evan Rodrigues. The Penguins sent Rodrigues to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this year in a deal for Kasperi Kapenen. He originally came to the Penguins from Buffalo.

Rutherford said, “We were pleased with Evan’s play during his brief stint with us last season. His versatility and ability to play all three forward positions, especially center, is an asset that gives us options and adds depth to our forward group.”

In former Penguins news, recently traded goaltender Matt Murray has signed on to four years with the Ottawa Senators.

