By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A rec league hockey player is being charged with assault after he allegedly attacked a referee during a game.

According to a report in the Trib, last Friday, 43-year-old Jeremy Gilbert is the player accused of assaulting the official.

Video posted to Facebook shows a player shove the referee to the ice and then climb on top of them, pushing their head into the ice.

This all happened at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington.

Gilbert is facing a charge of assault on a sports official.

