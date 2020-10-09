By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County says approximately 20 voters received incorrect mail-in or absentee ballot packets.

In a release on Friday, the county says they heard from approximately 20 voters who received the packets but found that they had been sent the wrong ballot. The county says the Elections Division is working to figure out what happened and how many voters were impacted.

Officials say to email electionscontact@alleghenycounty.us or call 412-350-4500 if you were impacted.

“They should provide their name, the address at which they are registered to vote, the municipality, ward and district of the ballot they received (printed at the top and bottom of the ballot) and, if known, their own municipality, ward and district,” the county said in a release.

The county says impacted voters should keep their declaration, security envelopes and instruction and destroy the incorrect ballot.