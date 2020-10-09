Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is accused of trying to hit a man and his dog with her vehicle before crashing into a garage in Perry South.
On Friday, Pittsburgh Public Safety says officials responded to Luray Street around 7:40 p.m. for a vehicle reported into a structure. Officials say they discovered a vehicle that hit a structure on Arvada Way.
Police learned that the driver had a dispute with the man before trying to run over him and his dog. Officials say the dog was hit and sustained minor injuries.
The collision into the garage occurred when the driver attempted to leave the scene, officials say. The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to face charges, police say.
