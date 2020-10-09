Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Carrot Top & Blitzen

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Earlier this year, Animal Friends welcomed over 20 rabbits into our care. Their owner had purchased what they thought to be two male rabbits, but they quickly learned otherwise! Shortly after they arrived, we found that several of them were pregnant and within just days, began to give birth to litters. Carrot Top is a very friendly bunny who enjoys being petted, and now this fun-loving gal is ready to hop into her very own family.

To find out more about how to adopt Carrot Top, visit this link!

This handsome young guy is Blitzen! He came to Animal Friends as transfer from another organization and in his time with us he has shown us how smart he is and how much he loves walks. Blitzen would prefer a family with kids 13 years or older and possibly with some Chow experience. He would do best as the only dog in the home, but that’s only because he wants all of the love for himself!

To find out more about how to adopt Blitzen, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Luna, Jerry, Alani & Foxy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Luna is very loving and sweet. She lives to give kisses and be with her human.

Luna is good on a leash and loves going for walks. She is good in her crate. A fenced-in yard is preferred for her as she would not be good loose, as she wants to chase smaller animals.

Luna has a sensitive stomach. She eats twice a day from a slow feeder as she will eat too fast. She is a great gal just waiting for her forever home!

To find out more about how to adopt Luna, visit this link!

Jerry does not like left alone. He needs a home where someone will stay with him. He loves being with his family.

Affectionate, likes to go for walks.

To find out more about how to adopt Jerry, visit this link!

Alani is a great little kitten. She is sweet natured and playful.

Alani is good housetrained. She is good with kids, cats and dogs. Alani was raised in a foster home.

To find out more about how to adopt Alani, visit this link!

Foxy lives with a foster family. She is very laid back and easy going.

Foxy is a good fit with children and other cats. She is housetrained. Foxy was protective of her two kittens with the dogs who live in her foster home, so unsure how she would be with dogs.

She is spayed and vaccinated.

If you are interested in Foxy, please contact the shelter.

To find out more about how to adopt Foxy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

