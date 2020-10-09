Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The public is being invited to help shape the plans for a big stretch of the Mon Riverfront.
The Pennsylvania Environmental Council is holding events next week, seeking input from the public on its “Hazelwood Master Plan.”
There has been redeveloping along the stretch of land that was once home to a J&L Steel Mill.
Next week, four events will take place, one in the parking lot of the Hazelwood Initiative and three outside of “Mill 19” on the site of the redevelopment.
For those unable to attend the events or that just want more information, you can visit the Hazelwood Green website.
You must log in to post a comment.