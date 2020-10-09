HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
DICK's is hiring more than 100 seasonal workers in the Pittsburgh area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – DICK’s Sporting Goods is hosting its “National Signing Day” on October 14 in an effort to hire seasonal workers, including here in the Pittsburgh area.

DICK’s Sporting Goods will look to hire approximately 150 seasonal employees across 13 locations.

Locations Hiring

  • Monaca
  • Cranberry Township
  • McCandless
  • Butler
  • Robinson Town Centre
  • South Hills Village
  • Homestead
  • Monroeville
  • Tarentum
  • Uniontown
  • Washington
  • Westmoreland Mall
  • Hempfield Pointe Plaza

    • Those interested can apply online and then will be invited to meet the team at the location they applied to on “National Signing Day.”

    Open positions and more information can be found on the DICK’s Sporting Goods’ website.

