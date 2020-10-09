Comments
Monaca
Cranberry Township
McCandless
Butler
Robinson Town Centre
South Hills Village
Homestead
Monroeville
Tarentum
Uniontown
Washington
Westmoreland Mall
Hempfield Pointe Plaza
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – DICK’s Sporting Goods is hosting its “National Signing Day” on October 14 in an effort to hire seasonal workers, including here in the Pittsburgh area.
DICK’s Sporting Goods will look to hire approximately 150 seasonal employees across 13 locations.
Locations Hiring
Those interested can apply online and then will be invited to meet the team at the location they applied to on “National Signing Day.”
Open positions and more information can be found on the DICK’s Sporting Goods’ website.
You must log in to post a comment.