By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle Police have charged a man for robbing a Sunoco on East Washington Street two separate times.
According to the New Castle Police, 25-year-old Cohen Rolle is facing charges of robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, theft, and terroristic threats.
Around 8:00 p.m. on October 7, police were called to the Sunoco after it was reported a man had stolen money and cigarettes and then fled on a bicycle.
Witnesses described Rolle to police, and when one officer spotted him, he attempted to flee. During the chase, Rolle lost his pants and shoes.
Eventually, Rolle was found shoeless and pantless on the roof of a vacant building on Spruce Street, where he was taken into custody.
Once in custody, Rolle admitted to a robbery of the Sunoco on September 30 and then again on October 7.
He is being housed in the Lawrence County Jail.
