By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – One more resident has tested positive for coronavirus at the Westmoreland Manor.
There have now been 105 residents who have been infected with the virus, while the total among both employees and contracted staff members stays at 32. On Thursday, the long-term care facility had reported no cases.
Most of the residents are asymptomatic, the county commissioners’ office says. Four are currently in the hospital.
Members of the National Guard were called in at the end of September to help with testing staff and residents.
Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents who test negative every three to seven days until it’s been two weeks since the most recent positive test result.
There are over 300 residents who live at the manor.
