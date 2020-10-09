By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — For the third day in a row, Pennsylvania is reporting over 1,300 new cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,380 new cases of Coronavirus and nine additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 169,308 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data. On Thursday, the state reported 1,376 new cases and 1,309 on Wednesday.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 2-8, is 211,544 with 7,805 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 34,228 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,308 .

There are 1,999,765 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 23,717 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,252 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 28,969 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,548 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 11,220 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

