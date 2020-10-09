By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Trump is not planning to visit Beaver County on Monday, sources tell KDKA.

Sources had told KDKA last night the president was planning a trip to Beaver County next week.

But they now say while the campaign had been planning for a possible visit and was looking at some potential locations in Ambridge for an event, those plans are now off.

The news of a reported visit came as President Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo the president is finished with his course of therapy for coronavirus.

A Thursday evening update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/vVxCYq9jwr — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 8, 2020

According to CDC guidelines, people who are infected can be around others if they meet three criteria: it’s been 10 days since the first symptoms, 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medications and other symptoms of coronavirus are improving.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” Conley’s memo says.

Reports surfaced Wednesday night during the vice-presidential debate that Trump’s campaign was considering a visit to Pittsburgh following his stay in the hospital for COVID-19.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.