PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Conflicted reports about whether President Trump is visiting the Pittsburgh area continued on Friday.

As of 3:45 p.m., the White House Communications Director told CBS that any rumored upcoming visits to Pittsburgh or Florida are not confirmed.

It all started when reports surfaced Wednesday night during the vice-presidential debate that Trump’s campaign was considering a visit to Pittsburgh following his stay in the hospital for COVID-19.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told KDKA Thursday he heard President Trump wanted to come to Pittsburgh. Then Thursday night, sources told KDKA he would be in Beaver County.

But then sources said Friday that plans for a potential event in Beaver County were off. Following some Republican sources saying the president will speak at the Port of Ambridge on Monday, another says that speech is canceled.

The news of a reported visit comes as President Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo the president is finished with his course of therapy for coronavirus.

According to CDC guidelines, people who are infected can be around others if they meet three criteria: it’s been 10 days since the first symptoms, 24 hours with no fever without fever-reducing medications and other symptoms of coronavirus are improving.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the president’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” Conley’s memo says.

