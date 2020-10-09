Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Kane Community Living Centers is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak in their Scott Township facility.
Kane Director Dennis Biondo and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mario Fatigati held a news conference Friday to offer an update.
In the last 20 days, 105 residents have tested positive for coronavirus.
Ten patients have died, which is five more than just two days ago.
Several others have been hospitalized, but others have already recovered.
The director says they’re working on “mitigation efforts” and taking advantage of a rapid response team.
