PITTSBURGH (CBS LOCAL) — A pet food company is expanding its recall for products that may contain high levels of poisonous mold.

Sunshine Mills Inc. first announced the recall last month.

The company says the products may contain high levels of Aflatoxin, which is a naturally occurring mold by-product. It can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Champ®, Field Trial®, Good Dog, Hunter’s Special®, Old Glory®, Paws Happy Life®, Pet Expert, Principle, Retriever®, River Bend, Sportsman’s Pride®, Sprout®, Thrifty®, Top Runner® or Whiskers & Tails brands are all a part of the latest recall.

Retailers have been asked to pull the products from their inventory. Customers can return them to the same store for a full refund.

For more information and a list of the recalled products, visit the FDA’s website here.