The Crack'd Egg was closed down for not complying with mask guidelines. Then it reopened and still isn't requiring employees or patrons to wear face coverings.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – A Brentwood breakfast spot taking on the Allegheny County Health Department in federal court over coronavirus orders has filed for bankruptcy.

The Crack’d Egg on Brownsville Road filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday.

Inspectors tried to shut The Crack’d Egg down on Aug. 11, sending a letter that reads “an inspection of your facility on 8/11/2020 indicates an imminent hazard to the public health.” The letter said “your health permit is suspended” and “failure to close will result in immediate initiation of an enforcement action.”

An attached inspector report cited “failure to comply with mask or facial covering guidelines.”

The owner, Kimberly Waigand, told KDKA that she closed down for the required week but then decided to reopen and is still not requiring employees or patrons to wear masks. She said she feels like she’d doing the right thing.

But the Allegheny County Health Department disagrees, saying it received complaints about people allegedly not wearing masks and not social distancing.

