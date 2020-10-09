Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is downgrading its risk status because of a recent improvement in coronavirus test results.
Pitt is moving to what it calls a “guarded risk posture.” Students will still have to wear masks and social distance. They are also encouraged to frequently wash their hands and use sanitizer.
In “guarded risk,” most instruction is in person, expect large lectures. Gatherings are also capped at 25 people. The university moves on Oct. 19.
“This decision, which is based on the recommendations of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Healthcare Advisory Group (HCAG), is dependent on the continuation of good results next week,” Pitt said in a release.
