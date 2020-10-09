By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – President Donald Trump’s surrogates were campaigning on Thursday night in Lawrence County.
The “Women For Trump” event included Mercedes Schlapp, Lara Trump, and Katrina Pierson greeting a few hundred people outside of the New Englander Banquet Center in New Castle.
During the event, Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, accused Democrats of trying to cheat to win the election by committing voter fraud.
“Donald Trump on November 3rd has to win by such an overwhelming margin of victory, it doesn’t matter how many dead cats they have voting,” she said. “Donald Trump is going to win fair and square on November 3rd.”
Lara Trump’s comments are in line with the president’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the election process.
You must log in to post a comment.