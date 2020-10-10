By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 81 new Coronavirus cases Saturday, and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 77 are confirmed and four are probable.

The total number of cases countywide now stands at 13,183 since March 14.

New cases range in age from 7 years to 101 years with a median age of 46 years, the Health Department reports.

The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.

The number of new cases in each age bracket is as follows:

00-4: 0

5-12: 2

13-18: 2

19-24: 10

25-49: 26

50-64: 16

65+: 25

Of the newly reported cases, 47 have been reported among females and 34 in males.

There have been 1,281 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll stands at 391.

Health officials say 188,902 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.