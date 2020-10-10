By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — Firefighters in Lawrence County battled a late night house fire in Ellwood City on Friday night.
The fire happened at the intersection of Center Avenue and Ninth Street.
Crews were called to the scene around 11:00 p.m. and had the fire knocked down before 1:00 a.m.
KDKA has been told that no one was injured and that the state fire marshal is expected to be at the scene on Saturday to investigate.
Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Meyers told KDKA that the house belonged to two brothers — one of them being David Bates.
Bates is currently the Lawrence County Jail facing charges on conspiracy to commit sexual abuse of children.
The 60-year old is accused of buying nude photos of two underage girls from their mother.
