HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Signs or flags posted on utility poles can create a safety risk for workers.
Filed Under:2020 Election, FirstEnergy, Political Signs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FirstEnergy is reminding the public that political signs or flags are not to be posted on or hung from utility poles or electrical equipment.

(Courtesy: FirstEnergy)

FirstEnergy says this reminder comes as there has recently been a spike in signs being posted on poles leading up to the upcoming election.

Nails, staples, and other things that can be used to fasten signs or flags to poles can be dangerous to workers who use these poles when working to repair or maintain equipment.

The posting of signs on utility poles isn’t allowed any time, and this is not strictly related to political signs or flags.

Comments