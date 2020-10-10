Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FirstEnergy is reminding the public that political signs or flags are not to be posted on or hung from utility poles or electrical equipment.
FirstEnergy says this reminder comes as there has recently been a spike in signs being posted on poles leading up to the upcoming election.
Nails, staples, and other things that can be used to fasten signs or flags to poles can be dangerous to workers who use these poles when working to repair or maintain equipment.
The posting of signs on utility poles isn’t allowed any time, and this is not strictly related to political signs or flags.
