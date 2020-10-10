Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Leaders in the Black community were making the push Saturday for people to cast their votes.
PA Black Votes Matter spearheaded an effort at the Homewood election site with a two-day festival to help spread the word of early voting. The group believes a record turnout of Black voters could help decide the election.
“This line is a demonstration of the reality of that need and the commitment to participate in the process,” said DeWitt Walton from PA Black Votes Matter.
The group is the largest coalition of Black organizations in the area to promote voter turnout.
