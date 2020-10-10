PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be another mild day ahead with high temperatures in the mid-70s!
Clouds from what is now Tropical Storm Delta will increase through the day into our region.
There’s a small chance of an isolated shower north later in the evening, but the remnants from Delta arrive tomorrow afternoon and last through Monday.
We will also have a cold front pushing through Monday into Tuesday, so more rain is expected with that as well.
All together, we are looking at 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall, but still may not be enough to help out the moderate drought situation.
High temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 70’s through Monday, then we cool down back near average in the mid-to-upper 60’s for Tuesday and on.
