BRADDOCK (KDKA) – The Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Fetterman tweeted a video of a woman calling her a racial slur as she was leaving the grocery store on Sunday.
“I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided,” her tweet said. “I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here.”
Even though the woman was caught using a racial slur, the Second Lady used the moment as a way to encourage people to be more accepting.
“This behavior and this hatred is taught,” she said on Twitter. “If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”
