HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The North Allegheny School Board voted to return K-5 students to the classroom five days a week.
Filed Under:Back to School, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, NA Cyber Academy, North Allegheny School District, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunday, October 11 is the last day for parents of North Allegheny School District students to re-re-register their child for in-person learning or the NA Cyber Academy.

Once the parents make the decision, North Allegheny School District says students will have to stay in the option chosen until registration reopens for the third quarter on December 10.

Last week, the district voted to have K-5th grade students back in the classroom five days per week.

However, they did also decide to keep the cyber academy as an option for students.

Meanwhile, high school students will remain on a hybrid schedule due to building capacity limits.

Comments