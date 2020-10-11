Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunday, October 11 is the last day for parents of North Allegheny School District students to re-re-register their child for in-person learning or the NA Cyber Academy.
Once the parents make the decision, North Allegheny School District says students will have to stay in the option chosen until registration reopens for the third quarter on December 10.
Last week, the district voted to have K-5th grade students back in the classroom five days per week.
However, they did also decide to keep the cyber academy as an option for students.
Meanwhile, high school students will remain on a hybrid schedule due to building capacity limits.
