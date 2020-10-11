PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s the battle of Pennsylvania here in Pittsburgh as the Steelers will take on the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

The big story, however, is what will happen off of the field, as it will be the first time this season where fans will be in the stands — but there are strict rules being enforced.

The Steelers are excited to let 5,500 hundred fans inside Heinz Field.

There will be signs outside of the gates reminding fans about the COVID-19 safety guidelines in place.

If you're one of the 5,500 fans allowed inside Heinz Field, here are some guidelines to follow.

Fans are asked to take their temperature and if they feel sick to stay home.

One of the big changes for fans is the new policy not allowing tailgating.

There will be no grilling, games, or drinking in the parking lots before the game.

Parking lots closest to the stadium will open at 11:00 a.m.

Some other other lots further away will not be opening.

The stadium gates will open at 11:30.

Even though this may not be the way fans envision the football experience, the Steelers are happy to have fans back.

“We’re really excited. It was great to get the news earlier this week from Governor Wolfs Office that we could have approximately 5,500 fans,” said Burt Lauren, Steelers Director of Communications.

If you’re going to be attending Sunday’s game, make sure to take your mask, as it must be worn at all times.

Social distancing must be abided by and fans must stay in their ‘pods.’

Concessions will be touch-less and you must buy food with any alcohol.

Alcohol sales will stop at the beginning of the third quarter.

If you’re coming to the stadium, check your mobile ticket — it will recommend a gate that’s close to your seat.

Fans inside the stadium will be seated in the lower bowl, club level, or suites.

Tune into KDKA at 1:00 p.m. as the Steelers face the Eagles.