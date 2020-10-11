PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another mild start with patchy fog and light drizzle.

Our high temperatures today will make it right around 70 degrees.

Remnants of Delta arrive this afternoon around 2:00 p.m. starting south and overspreading north.

The Steelers game looks to start off dry and by the end, we will have some rain showers, so be sure to take the rain gear if you are heading to the game!

Tomorrow, scattered showers continue but it’s not going to be a wash-out situation.

All together, we are looking at around 1/2″ of rainfall which still may not be enough to help out the moderate drought situation.

High temperatures stay in the low-to-mid 70’s through Monday, then we cool down back near average in the mid-to-upper 60’s for Tuesday through Thursday with Thursday being the next chance for some afternoon rain showers.

By the weekend, we are taking frosty mornings and highs only in the mid 50s!

