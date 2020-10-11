Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RANKIN (KDKA) – An adult woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Rankin on Sunday night.
Just after 7:30, police were alerted to the crash on S. Braddock Avenue and Kenmawr Avennue.
There were inital reports that a pedestrian was involved in the crash but that turned out to not be true.
One woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition following the crash.
Allegheny County Police are investigating the crash.
