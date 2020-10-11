By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that the Serra Catholic High School football program will be suspended for 14 days following a positive coronavirus test.

According to the diocese, more than 40 student athletes and football staff will quarantine as a result of the positive test.

Serra Catholic High School will also be closed on Monday, October 12 and students will switch to remote learning for the day.

“Our staff and school families have done an exceptional job with efforts to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our school community. I am proud that we have consistently exceeded the standard practices established by various health organizations, and that we are well prepared to handle a situation like this,” said Tim Chirdon, Serra Catholic High School principal.

The individual that tested positive has been following all health protocols and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

The school has alerted those that were in close contact with the individual that they must quarantine.