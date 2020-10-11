HALLOWEEN:Check out our growing list of Trick Or Treat times across Western Pa.
The family-friendly event will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Hill District.
Filed Under:Antwon Rose, Local News, Local TV, Michelle Kenney, Steelers, Watch Party

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A watch party will be held in the Hill District on Sunday celebrating the partnership between the Steelers and Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose Jr.

The tailgate party for the game between the Steelers and Eagles will take place in the Shop n’ Save parking lot on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.

The family-friendly event will include free food and drinks.

Organizers are asking people to bring chairs as well as your ID, as voter registration will be taking place at the event.

Organizers also ask that you wear a mask.

The event will get underway at 1:00 p.m. and wrap up after the game.

 

