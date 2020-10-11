Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A watch party will be held in the Hill District on Sunday celebrating the partnership between the Steelers and Michelle Kenney, the mother of Antwon Rose Jr.
The tailgate party for the game between the Steelers and Eagles will take place in the Shop n’ Save parking lot on Centre Avenue in the Hill District.
The family-friendly event will include free food and drinks.
Organizers are asking people to bring chairs as well as your ID, as voter registration will be taking place at the event.
Organizers also ask that you wear a mask.
The event will get underway at 1:00 p.m. and wrap up after the game.
